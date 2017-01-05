MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank said on Thursday that it was selling dollars because of the weakening peso, which hit a record low on Wednesday on uncertainty over what policies U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will pursue.

Juan Garcia, director of national operations for the bank, confirmed the surprise sales and said they would continue over the course of the day, but he declined to specify the amount.

Garcia said Mexico's currency commission would issue a statement later on Thursday to provide more information on the intervention.

After the announcement, the peso reversed losses, strengthening 1.1 percent to reach 21.20 per dollar.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)