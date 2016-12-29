HOUSTON (Reuters) - A National Guard helicopter with two people aboard crashed into waters near the Bayport Cruise Terminal, Texas, on Wednesday, a Coast Guard spokesman said.

The cause of the accident that took place about 25 miles (40 kms) southeast of Houston was not yet known.

"Recovery operations are underway," Petty Officer Dustin Williams said.

There was no impact on navigation on the Houston Ship Channel, which links the busiest U.S. petrochemical port to the Gulf of Mexico, from the helicopter crash, the Houston Pilots Association said.

