(Reuters) - A man convicted of killing a woman and her two children after a break-in at their home in southern Missouri in 1998 was set to be executed by lethal injection on Tuesday.

Mark Christeson, 37, was sent to death row for the murders of Susan Brouk, her 12-year-old daughter, Adrian, and 9-year-old son, Kyle. Christeson raped the mother after breaking into the family's home with his cousin, according to court documents.

They then drove the family to a pond where Christeson cut the throats of the mother and son and threw them into the water, according to court documents. They then suffocated the daughter and threw her into the pond, according to court documents.

The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the execution in 2014 after Christeson's legal team argued his previous attorneys had failed to meet a key deadline for filing court papers in 2005 and had refused to cooperate when the mistake came to light.

The failure to meet the deadline meant Christeson's conviction in state court was never reviewed by a federal judge, which is the usual practice.

In January 2015, the nation's highest court threw out an appeals court ruling denying Christeson another chance for his case to be heard.

His current attorney, Jennifer Merrigan, petitioned the Supreme Court for another stay of execution on Monday. The court has yet to rule on the request.

"Mark was 18 at the time of his crime and has an IQ of 74," Merrigan said by email.

"His execution may be unconstitutional, but the courts keep trying to rush him to the death chamber instead of giving him a fair opportunity in court."

A 24-hour window will begin for Christeson's execution at 6:00 pm CST on Tuesday, according to court documents.

There are 25 men currently on death row in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Last year the state executed Earl Forrest, who was convicted of killing three people, including a sheriff's deputy, in a dispute over drugs in December 2002.

