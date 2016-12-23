LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A federal judge declared a mistrial on Thursday in the corruption case against former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca after determining jurors were hopelessly deadlocked in trying to reach a unanimous verdict, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Baca, 74, was standing trial on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice, accused of trying to thwart a federal probe of inmate abuse that overshadowed his tenure as chief custodian of the nation's largest county jail system.

The 12 members of the federal court jury in downtown Los Angeles had deliberated nearly three full days before telling the judge that they were unable to reach a consensus and that further efforts would be fruitless.

U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson agreed, and dismissed the jurors. He set a hearing for Jan. 10 to decide how to proceed in the case, according to Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office.

The retired sheriff, who has been diagnosed as suffering from Alzheimer's disease, had been slated to stand trial separately on a charge of lying to investigators.

Baca served as the top elected law enforcement official in Los Angeles for 15 years before retiring in January 2014 amid a federal investigation of inmate abuse and other wrongdoing, including cover-up attempts, at two downtown lockups.

The jail the sheriff's department runs houses some 18,000 inmates. Seventeen other officials have been convicted of criminal charges in the misconduct probe, including Baca's former second-in-command, who was sentenced to five years in prison.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Andrew Hay)