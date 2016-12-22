LONDON (Reuters) - Islamic State in Syria released a video on Thursday purporting to show two captured Turkish soldiers being burned to death, according to the U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group which monitors militant groups online.

Reuters was not able to verify the report and no comment was immediately available from Turkish officials.

Late last month, Turkish military officials said they had lost contact with two soldiers in northern Syria, where the army is waging an offensive against Islamic State.

