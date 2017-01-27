ADVERTISEMENT
Friday, January 27, 2017
Today 12:45 pm

SEE IT: More than 100 puppies rescued after vehicle overturns on NY highway

Several of the puppies are still recovering from their injuries.

Some brave pups are recovering after the vehicle that was taking them to local pet stores overturned on an upstate New York highway, reports said.

The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 86 in Steuben County, according to the Stargazette.

RELATED: 2017 goes to the dogs as NYPD K9s star in first-ever calendar

New York State troopers, along with the assistance of Finger Lakes SPCA staff and volunteers helped rescue the puppies — 104 in total — and transported them to a safe location.

There were no human or animal fatalities reported, but two dogs had serious injuries, according to the SPCA — one with a fractured jaw and one with a fractured leg. All the dogs were young, of varying breeds, including many toy and smaller breeds.

Initially, 86 of the puppies were sheltered in an isolation area at the Finger Lakes SPCA , where they were medically assessed. The remainder were housed and cared for at the Bath Veterinary Hospital, the SPCA added.

All but four of the puppies have since been released back to the transport company. The two puppies that were seriously injured have been released to the care of the Bath Veterinary Hospital. Two other pups remain on-site at Finger Lakes SPCA for medical care.

Hot Chef: David Malbequi serves catch of the day, all day

Prima, a one-room wonder in the East Village, starts serving coffee and pastries at 8 a.m. and stays open all day, to an indeterminate evening closing time.
Cate Le Bon makes poetic songs for absurd times

Cate Le Bon is well aware that we live in strange times. That’s the premise for the Welsh singer/songwriter’s new EP “Rock Pool” (out today), which came out of the same recording sessions as her 2016 record “Crab Day.” “It’s almost a reactionary language to the absurdity and horror of the times we’re living in,” says Le Bon, who now lives in Los Angeles. She wrote these songs before Donald Trump came into power and Brexit happened, but she certainly recognizes their significance now. The EP’s...
Bombino puts a Western spin on Tuareg rock

Bombino puts a Western spin on Tuareg rock

Bombino, the Niger-based musician née Omara Moctar, fell in love with the guitar as a child refugee living in Algeria. “The guitar to me represented freedom and it became my only dream,” he says. Now 37, Bombino has made recording and performing Tuareg rock across the globe his calling. Like fellow Tuareg musicians Tinariwen, his masterful guitar skills reflect influences from Jimi Hendrix and Mark Knopfler (of the Dire Straits) as well as techniques translated from a traditional lute and a...
Kim Novak in 1958’s “Bell, Book & Candle."

The Brattle Theatre presents a weeklong celebration of the occult

The witching hour is upon us at the Brattle Theatre. Beginning tonight, Dead of Winter: Cinema of the Occult is a weeklong celebration of black magic at the movies, offering panel discussions, multimedia presentations and a dozen films depicting dark rituals and necromancy — everything from Kim Novak bewitching Jimmy Stewart in 1958’s “Bell, Book & Candle” to unholy bonds with a goat named Black Phillip in last year’s indie smash, “The Witch.” The Brattle’s creative director Ned Hinkle enlisted...
Asghar Farhadi

Asghar Farhadi on why he returned to Iran for 'The Salesman'

With 2011’s “A Separation,” Asghar Farhadi went from an Iranian filmmaker largely known among the film festival circuit to an international master. The drama won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for its screenplay. Farhadi went to France next, making “The Past.” Then he decided to return home. Now we have “The Salesman,” in which a teacher/actor named Emad (played by Shahab Hosseini) becomes singlemindedly obsessed with finding the man who assaulted his wife (Taraneh...
Paris 05:59

'Paris 05:59: Theo & Hugo' is more than a 'Before Sunrise' knock-off

‘Paris 05:59: Theo & Hugo’ Directors: Olivier Ducastel, Jacques Martineau Stars: Geoffrey Couet, Francois Nambot Rating: NR 3 (out of 5) Globes “Paris 05:59: Theo & Hugo” is the rare “Before Sunrise” knockoff that frontloads the stumping. And how: Kicking off with bold, loud Gaspar Noe titles, it proceeds to an orgy that out-Noes Noe (while staying 100 percent sex-positive). For 20 minutes, we descend into the basement of a gay sex club, where bodies bathed in red and blue lights — and...
You can BOGO poke bowls at Pokéworks this weekend5Photos

You can BOGO poke bowls at Pokéworks this weekend

Hawaiian poke bowls are taking over the Boston area. Poké City in Porter Square and Love Art Sushi in Back Bay just opened this week, joining Manoa also in Porter from earlier this month and Sushirito in Beacon Hill on the way. [Eater Boston has a solid tracker for the area's official poké watch.] Meanwhile, the first poke stop we heard about is Davis Square’s Pokéworks, who are celebrating their official grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. While they originally opened doors in early December,...

J&J loses venue fight for talc lawsuits in Missouri
New York

Catch dragon dancers and free concerts on the Upper East Side during Madison Ave. to Madison St. this weekend!

Dumplings, concerts, fireworks: Celebrate Chinese New Year in NYC

Today 3:30 pm The Lunar New Year begins tonight, Jan. 27, kicking off a week of celebrations by Chinese communities around the world to welcome the Year of the Rooster. A bird known for its hard work and diligence, the rooster is a fitting mascot for a year when we’ll be facing some of the biggest battles of our time. Before the hard work begins, there will be celebrating, beginning with the Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival on Jan. 28 at Sara D. Roosevelt Park from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., with the...

Philadelphia

Pennsylvania governor says he is cancer-free after treatment

Pennsylvania governor says he is cancer-free after treatment

Today 1:55 pm Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said on Friday he has been given a clean bill of health after undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. Wolf announced in February he had treatable prostate cancer, the most common form of cancer in men, and would maintain his official duties during treatment that had been expected to last for months. The 68-year-old Democrat thanked the public for supporting him during his treatment and urged Pennsylvania residents to get regular cancer screenings. "My treatable...

Boston

