Some brave pups are recovering after the vehicle that was taking them to local pet stores overturned on an upstate New York highway, reports said.
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 86 in Steuben County, according to the Stargazette.
New York State troopers, along with the assistance of Finger Lakes SPCA staff and volunteers helped rescue the puppies — 104 in total — and transported them to a safe location.
There were no human or animal fatalities reported, but two dogs had serious injuries, according to the SPCA — one with a fractured jaw and one with a fractured leg. All the dogs were young, of varying breeds, including many toy and smaller breeds.
Initially, 86 of the puppies were sheltered in an isolation area at the Finger Lakes SPCA , where they were medically assessed. The remainder were housed and cared for at the Bath Veterinary Hospital, the SPCA added.
All but four of the puppies have since been released back to the transport company. The two puppies that were seriously injured have been released to the care of the Bath Veterinary Hospital. Two other pups remain on-site at Finger Lakes SPCA for medical care.