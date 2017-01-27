Some brave pups are recovering after the vehicle that was taking them to local pet stores overturned on an upstate New York highway, reports said.

The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 86 in Steuben County, according to the Stargazette.

New York State troopers, along with the assistance of Finger Lakes SPCA staff and volunteers helped rescue the puppies — 104 in total — and transported them to a safe location.