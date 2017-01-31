While some might be hard-pressed to name something good that President Donald Trump has done since taking office on Jan. 20, it cannot be denied that people the world over have united in what is being called “the resistance.”

That unification has exploded in recent days as Trump signed an executive order last week that halted the refugee program for 120 days and prevented entry of nationals from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen into the U.S.

Outrage and protests in airports across the country ensued over the weekend after hundreds were detained, including nearly 400 legal residents of the U.S. who had green cards.

Just like protesters across the country who have made their voices heard since the November election, the rest of the world is now speaking up in many ways, including on online activist network Avaaz.org.

An open letter to Trump was posted on the site after his travel ban was put in place, showing “that the worst fears about his presidency are true” and encouraged people to sign the letter “to join the resistance.”

The letter, which you can see below, is shooting for 4.5 million signatures. It currently has more than 4.1 million, and you can watch in real time who is signing and from where.

As we were writing this, signers from Algeria, Germany, Canada, Puerto Rico, Portugal, Italy, Mexico, Brazil and the U.S. and U.K. were popping up, only to be quickly replaced by the next batch.