Thirty-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 5/1 ARM rates are all marginally lower Tuesday, according to a NerdWallet survey of mortgage rates published by national lenders this morning.

(Change from 1/23)

30-year fixed: 4.40% APR (-0.01)

15-year fixed: 3.76% APR (-0.04)

5/1 ARM: 3.83% APR (-0.01)

Once again, two major mortgage lenders are being accused of improper loan practices. Yesterday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined CitiMortgage and its loan collection unit CitiFinancial Servicing nearly $29 million for “giving the runaround” to homeowners trying to save their homes from foreclosure.

“Consumers were kept in the dark about their options or burdened with excessive paperwork,” CFPB director Richard Cordray said in a statement. “This action will put money back in consumers’ pockets and make sure borrowers can get help they need.”

According to the CFPB, CitiFinancial Servicing:

In a statement emailed to CNNMoney, a Citi spokesman said, “We are pleased to resolve these matters.”

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo is accused of improperly charging customers to extend their mortgage rate lock after their loan paperwork was delayed.

In an article published by ProPublica, four former Wells Fargo employees based in the Los Angeles area say the loan processing delays were “usually the bank’s fault” but that management forced the employees to blame customers and charge them “millions of dollars” in additional fees.

“We are reviewing these questions about the implementation of our mortgage rate-lock extension fee policies,” Tom Goyda, Wells Fargo spokesman, told ProPublica.

NerdWallet daily mortgage rates are an average of the published annual percentage rate with the lowest points for each loan term offered by a sampling of major national lenders. APR quotes reflect an interest rate plus points, fees and other expenses, providing the most accurate view of the costs a borrower might pay.

