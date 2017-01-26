Thirty-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 5/1 ARM rates are all higher Wednesday, according to a NerdWallet survey of mortgage rates published by national lenders this morning.

Most of the lenders surveyed repriced their loans higher today, though many of the changes were modest. But with the stock market rising — the Dow touched a record high 20,000 this morning — the bond market may see more weakness, pushing mortgage rates even higher.

(Change from 1/24)

30-year fixed: 4.44% APR (+0.04)

15-year fixed: 3.83% APR (+0.07)

5/1 ARM: 3.85% APR (+0.02)

Existing-home sales in 2016 were the highest since 2006, with 5.45 million completed transactions of single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, according to a report issued by the National Association of Realtors. However, the report said sales were up just 0.7% from 2015.

“Solid job creation throughout 2016 and exceptionally low mortgage rates translated into a good year for the housing market,” Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, said in a release.

The release noted that first-time home buyers represented 32% of all sales in 2016.

“Constrained inventory in many areas and climbing rents, home prices and mortgage rates means it’s not getting any easier to be a first-time buyer,” Yun said. “It’ll take more entry-level supply, continued job gains and even stronger wage growth for first-timers to make up a greater share of the market.”

Meanwhile, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported this morning that home loan applications were up 4% for the week ending Jan. 20. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index rose 6% from the previous week — to its highest level since June 2016. Mortgage refinance applications were up incrementally (0.2%) from the week prior.

Homeowners looking to lower their mortgage rate can shop for refinance lenders here.

NerdWallet daily mortgage rates are an average of the published annual percentage rate with the lowest points for each loan term offered by a sampling of major national lenders. APR quotes reflect an interest rate plus points, fees and other expenses, providing the most accurate view of the costs a borrower might pay.

