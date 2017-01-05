Good news: 30- and 15-year fixed mortgage rates both dropped by two basis points while 5/1 ARMs nudged up slightly on Thursday, according to a NerdWallet survey of mortgage rates published by national lenders this morning.

(Change from 1/4/2017)

30-year fixed: 4.34% APR (-0.02)

15-year fixed: 3.75% APR (-0.02)

5/1 ARM: 3.87% APR (+0.01)

Although the U.S. housing market has made great strides toward recovery in recent years, there’s growing evidence that not everyone is reaping the rewards, according to Zillow research.

In fact, millennials, black mortgage applicants and low-income earners are among those struggling the most to get a decent foothold in the housing market. This disparity along racial, socio-economic and generational lines will be at the forefront of discussion at an economic forum Zillow is hosting on Jan. 11 in Washington, D.C.

Some of Zillow’s data, taken from its recent news release, show:

“Our research on housing has unlocked issues that are closely linked to broader social and economic problems in the U.S. — such as poor access to credit, weak income growth, and social mobility,” said Dr. Svenja Gudell, Zillow’s chief economist, in the news release.

NerdWallet daily mortgage rates are an average of the published APR with the lowest points for each loan term offered by a sampling of major national lenders. Annual percentage rate quotes reflect an interest rate plus points, fees and other expenses, providing the most accurate view of the costs a borrower might pay.

