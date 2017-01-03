MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique's Renamo opposition party has extended a ceasefire for two months to allow dialogue with President Filipe Nyusi's government and reduce civilian deaths, its leader Afonso Dhlakama said on Tuesday.

Rights groups estimate dozens of people were killed last year in tit-for-tat attacks between Renamo fighters and government forces.

The two fought on opposing sides in a civil war from 1976 to 1992 in which 1 million people are thought to have died.

