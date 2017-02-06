ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, February 06, 2017
Today 9:22 am

'Negative polls are fake news:' Trump blasts media in latest tweets

"I call my own shots," the president declared, in response to charges that Stephen Bannon was manipulating him.

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to impose tighter vetting of travelers entering the United States, at the Pentagon in Washington on Jan. 27.

Reuters

Photo:

The polls are wrong, President Donald Trump says. The people want extreme vetting and stronger border security.

"Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting," the president charged in a tweet Monday morning.

That tweet was shortly followed by a second one: "I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!"

Trump's first tweet came in response to several polls indicating opposition to the president's executive order imposing travel restrictions against seven Muslim-majority nations. A CNN/ORC poll concluded that 55 percent of Americans oppose the immigration order, while 47 percent approve; CBS found 51 percent of Americans disapprove, and 45 percent approve, with answers being highly partisan.

The order, signed on Jan. 27, bans citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — roughly 218 million people — for at least 90 days.

Trump has stood by the ban despite intense backlash across the nation and around the world, saying earlier this month that it is necessary to ensure religious freedom and tolerance in the United States.

The president's second tweet came in response to recent charges that Stephen Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, holds the real power in the White House. Both a "Saturday Night Live" skit and a recent cover story from Time magazine alleged that Bannon is manipulating the president's hand.

Lawyers set up provisional headquarters in a cafe area at JFK Airport, Jan. 30, 2017.2Photos

Activist lawyers at JFK airport diner close up shop

In an airport diner, throngs of lawyers assembled to fight around the clock for detained immigrants and refugees who were blocked from entering the United States last month. Central Diner, at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal A, was their home for the past week. But now, these teams of attorneys overseen by the American Civil Liberties Union are packing up their makeshift office, The New York Times reported Monday. The next legal battle against President Donald Trump's executive...
Kedi

'Kedi' is the Turkish cat documentary that will save us all

‘Kedi’ Director: Ceyda Torun Genre: Cat documentary Rating: NR 4 (out of 5) Globes Every now and then, the political columnist Ana Marie Cox floods her Twitter feed with cute pet photos. Sometimes it’s because the world suddenly got awful. Other times it’s just ‘cause. They’ve been happening a lot more recently, for obvious reasons, each one a virtual tidal wave of feline and canine whippersnappers. Each bout is so numerous and aggressive they can almost be annoying; there’s so much adorbs you...
Tom Brady became one of us in the aftermath of Deflategate.

Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LI champion Patriots - the perfect Boston story

This year’s Patriots were so perfectly Boston. In beating the Falcons in Super Bowl LI Sunday night in Houston, the Pats extended their middle finger to the rest of the NFL, just like Bostonians enjoy nothing more than giving the rest of the country a giant F-U at every opportunity. Now, Bill Belichick has always been one of us. He’s gritty, he’s no nonsense, he doesn’t care about what the rest of the country thinks of him, and most important, he has that Will Hunting,...
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrate their fifth Super Bowl win Sunday night in Houston.

Patriots overcome greatest deficit in Super Bowl history to beat Falcons

Three things we learned from the Patriots absolutely unreal comeback Sunday night in Super Bowl LI: 1. This was the greatest Super Bowl ever played Yeah, we seem to say that every few years when a moment of drama transforms early February on the NFL's largest stage. But this was it, seeing as it was the first Super Bowl to ever go into overtime, never mind the epic comeback on the part of the New England Patriots, who fought back from a 25-point deficit to force an extra period and beat the...
Jimmy Garoppolo could very well be traded this coming offseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo in trade to Bears? Patriots will likely re-up with Tom Brady

If the Patriots win Super Bowl LI Sunday night in Houston, Tom Brady will become the quarterback with the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history. With that, one could make the case that No. 12 will have nothing left to accomplish as a pro. Brady, however, seems intent on playing well into his 40s even if breaks just about every QB record in the book. On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted, "The Patriots will look to extend QB Tom Brady next offseason, source says. Clear indication they...
Actor Joaquin Phoenix (R) and actress Rooney Mara attend the 'Her' Photocall during the 8th Rome Film Festival at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix step out for the first time

It’s official, maybe. Yay? I said it before, and now it’s official: Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are for real, for real. Related: Kate Mara and Jamie Bell confirm engagement The Daily Mail​ has exclusive pictures of the eccentrically named duo running errands together — and I mean, you don’t let paps just photograph you with paper bags in your arms unless you mean it. The two actors supposedly started a romance on the set of “Mary Magdalene,” a film that is unironically being referred to as...
Lada Gaga will be the main attraction at halftime of Super Bowl LI.

When, what time does halftime start in the Super Bowl?

For many, halftime of the Super Bowl is the real show of Super Sunday. So when can we expect Lady Gaga to hit the stage after the Patriots and Falcons have wrapped up the first half of play? The first half of most Super Bowls typically last an hour and 20 minutes, so expect to hear "Poker Face" or "Edge of Glory" around 7:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday night.
Matt Ryan and Tom Brady will square off in a matchup of elite quarterbacks in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

Super Bowl LI: 3 things to watch for as Patriots take on the Falcons

We meet again, Super Bowl. It's easy to take for granted just how impressive this run has been for the Patriots, and the case can be made that the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady-era Patriots are the greatest dynasty in sports history, win or lose. Sunday will mark the organization's ninth Super Bowl appearance, and seventh with Belichick and Brady (which is an NFL record among players). Brady, 39, sees no end in sight in terms of his playing career. And who are we to question how much longer he...
An ice cross downhill skater catches some during the shootouts on the first day of Red Bull Crashed Ice in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 3.

Red Bull Crashed Ice finals (LIVE STREAM)

If you've been following along with Metro's Facebook the past 24 hours, you've seen some photos and video from Red Bull Crashed Ice in St. Paul, Minnesota.  For the sixth year in a row, dozens of athletes who took part in the shootout portion of the ice cross downhill event on Friday, Feb. 3 — which consists of racers from all over the world going down a 1,200-foot long ice track featuring various obstacles like drops, jumps and hills on ice skates — will face off in the competition's finals on...

The future Philadelphia Ahmadiyya Muslim Community mosque, under construction at West 13th Street and Glenwood Avenue.3Photos

New mosque rises in North Philadelphia

Yesterday 1:46 pm Turn onto North Broad Street around the corner from Joe Frazier's old gym, and emerging on the skyline is a new architectural feature: the dome of a mosque. "This will be the first mosque built in Philadelphia from the ground up," said Mujeeb Chaudhary, president of the Philadelphia Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. "There are 47 mosques in Philadelphia, but nothing like this, a mosque rising from the ground up, pointed to qibla [the direction of Mecca], with windows like that." An estimated 200,000...

