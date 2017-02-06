'Negative polls are fake news:' Trump blasts media in latest tweets

The polls are wrong, President Donald Trump says. The people want extreme vetting and stronger border security.

"Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting," the president charged in a tweet Monday morning.

That tweet was shortly followed by a second one: "I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!"