'Negative polls are fake news:' Trump blasts media in latest tweets

The polls are wrong, President Donald Trump says. The people want extreme vetting and stronger border security.
"Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting," the president charged in a tweet Monday morning.
That tweet was shortly followed by a second one: "I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!"
Trump's first tweet came in response to several polls indicating opposition to the president's executive order imposing travel restrictions against seven Muslim-majority nations. A CNN/ORC poll concluded that 55 percent of Americans oppose the immigration order, while 47 percent approve; CBS found 51 percent of Americans disapprove, and 45 percent approve, with answers being highly partisan.
The order, signed on Jan. 27, bans citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — roughly 218 million people — for at least 90 days.
Trump has stood by the ban despite intense backlash across the nation and around the world, saying earlier this month that it is necessary to ensure religious freedom and tolerance in the United States.
The president's second tweet came in response to recent charges that Stephen Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, holds the real power in the White House. Both a "Saturday Night Live" skit and a recent cover story from Time magazine alleged that Bannon is manipulating the president's hand.