JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump had invited him to a meeting in Washington in February.

The two leaders had a phone conversation which the statement described as "very warm".

In Washington, Trump, who took office on Friday, said his phone call with Netanyahu had been "very nice." He was asked about the call by reporters after delivering remarks at a ceremony swearing in his top advisers at the White House.

The statement from Netanyahu's office said "the Prime Minister expressed his desire to work closely with President Trump to forge a common vision to advance peace and security in the region, with no gaps between the United States and Israel."

It said the two discussed the nuclear deal with Iran, the peace process with the Palestinians and other issues. It added that a date for their meeting would be set in the coming days.

