By Ted Siefer

CONCORD, N.H. (Reuters) - Authorities in New Hampshire were set to release new information on Thursday about the decades-old murders of a woman and three young girls, along with a possible link to a missing person case and another homicide in California.

The missing woman, Denise Beaudin, disappeared in 1981 at age 23 from Manchester, the state's largest city. The house in which she used to live was searched last week by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph Foster will address a news conference to discuss that case and its possible connection to the murders of a woman in her 20s and three girls whose bodies were found in oil drums in a state park, officials said.

Two of those bodies were discovered in 1985 and the other two in 2000. None of the victims have been identified.

Foster's office declined to elaborate ahead of the briefing, other than to say in a statement that he would talk about Beaudin, the four murder victims, and "the connections between those two New Hampshire cases and a California murder case."

In late 2015, the office's Cold Case Unit released new information, including computer-generated images of the faces of the woman and three girls, that were created using new forensic technology. Among the findings were that the woman was aged 23 to 33 and was the mother of two of the girls, who were aged 1 to 11.

Beaudin was only declared a missing person late last year. Authorities have said she disappeared with a boyfriend and that relatives assumed the pair had left town because of financial problems. Beaudin had an infant daughter who authorities have said is alive, although they have not given details about her.

(Reporting by Ted Siefer; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Bernadette Baum)