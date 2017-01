For years it was “sasquatch in the city – like” rare for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the No. 1 seed in the NFC to both reach the Super Bowl in the same postseason. But recent football history has turned rarity into ordinary, as in the past three seasons the top seeds in each conference have made the big game (Denver vs. Carolina in 2016, New England vs. Seattle in 2015, Denver vs. Seattle in 2014). This year, the Patriots have the No. 1 seed in the AFC and they are heavy favorites to get to...