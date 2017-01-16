ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 16, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 5:53 pm

PHOTOS: You 'otter' try this! Swim with lovable otters in California

If an otter likes you, he'll give you a rock as a sign of friendship.

Drop everything and brace yourself for this news: You can swim with otters and if they like you (try not to yell from excitement right now), they will give you rocks!

The California-based nonprofit Nurtured by Nature offers an “otter swim encounter” during which a group of eight people take a three hour guided tour in a pool with playful Asian small-clawed otters. You can feed the otters and if they like you, they’ll give you a rock, according to the blog Did You Know?

The workers at the San Diego County animal center have a competition to see who leaves the pool with the most rocks shoved into their bathing suit.

Otters loved hiding tiny treasures in my shoes! Sweet fuzzy angel babies. #riverotter #otter #nuturedbynature

A video posted by Mandie (@geekyglamorous) on

That "otter" be enough, but if you need more, you can touch and feed a two-toed sloth, an African crested porcupine, several kinds of armadillos, a kangaroo, an African ground hornbill, hedgehogs and horses, according to the organization’s website.

In addition to offering an opportunity to interact with the intelligent and social otters, Nurtured by Nature gives a free experience to children with terminal illness via the Make-A-Wish foundation and raises awareness about the vulnerable animals.

I just love otters don't you? #otters #asiansmallclawedotter #nuturedbynature #playtime #cute #love #instaotters

A video posted by Instagrams Best Otter Page (@instaotters) on

“Vulnerable” is one step below endangered on the IUCN Red List, which assesses the conservation status of animals around the world in order to stop extinction. “Of the 13 species of otter, only one, the North American River Otter, is not in trouble,” according to Nutured by Nature’s website.

Some estimate that there are only 5,000 of these emotional guys in the wild. IUCN notes that the population of Asian small-clawed otters is declining each year.

Follow Kimberly M. Aquilina on Twitter @KimESTAqui

Related Links

VIDEO: Teen Make-A-Wish recipient plays with Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders made a young West Virginia resident's dream come true on Saturday.
Santa creates 'magical memories' for Make A WishMake a wish: Tips for tonight's Perseid meteor showerPanda Messiah: How cute animals save the planet [18 Photos]
New Molly Qerim hot Instagram pics, photos, video79Photos

New Molly Qerim hot Instagram pics, photos, video

Molly Qerim has taken the sports broadcasting world by storm since jumping from NFL Network to ESPN two years ago. ESPN’s First Take is now the primary show on the Worldwide Leader every weekday morning – which basically means Qerim’s face is being shown in every gym and dentist office in the country. FOX Sports got a Qerim lookalike when Skip Bayless made the jump from First Take to The Undisputed a few months back as host Joy Taylor looks a lot like Ms. Molly. RELATED: Hot Charissa Thompson...
Dax McCarty is headed to Chicago.

Red Bulls trade captain Dax McCarty

The captain is leaving, as the New York Red Bulls shipped out midfielder and captain Dax McCarty on Monday. A league source confirms to Metro New York that McCarty, who has been with the Red Bulls since 2011 and has been captain for the past two seasons, is being sent to the Chicago Fire. The move is for $400,000 in allocation money, per the source. That is a significant amount for the veteran midfielder, who had grown into a fan favorite at Red Bull Arena. The story was broken originally by...
D.R.A.M. and Idnit

D.R.A.M. is a big baby with a cute dog — and he loves it

You can call him D.R.A.M., you can call him the name of his debut album “Big Baby D.R.A.M.” or you can call him by his birth name, Shelley Marshaun Massenburg-Smith. But what you should never call the Virginia native — who made his bones with 2014’s Latin-tinged “Cha Cha” and 2016’s summer pop smash, “Broccoli” — is hip-hop. That’s because D.R.A.M. worked long and hard to ensure that this debut would be as diverse as his listening habits, with "Outta Sight/Dark Lavender Interlude" sounding like...
Dont'a Hightower tries to bring down Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger in September of 2015.

Matt Burke: Patriots defense will finally face some big boy QBs

Statistically and remarkably, the Patriots have not faced a top 10 quarterback this season. That will change in a hurry. One could easily make the case that the four quarterbacks remaining in the NFL playoffs are, not coincidentally, the four best QBs in football. Matt Ryan and Tom Brady were the top two QBs in terms of passer rating this season, Aaron Rodgers is simply playing better than any QB in pro football history right now, and Ben Roethlisberger has had nine multiple touchdown throwing...
John Tavares and Ryan Strome talk things over.

Same old issues continue to plague Islanders

The scene was the Barclays Center press conference room. Standing in front of the Islanders backdrop, Jack Capuano bared his frustrations with his team to a room of reporters.  It was a moment that, honestly, could have taken place in October or November or December. “We signed some guys for reasons,” Capuano said after the Islanders’ 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Jan. 11, according to the New York Post.  “We want to give those guys an opportunity.” Without mentioning Andrew Ladd and Jason...
Ron Burgundy ... err, Ron Baker, should be the new face of the Knicks' franchise.

Crunch Time: Ron Baker is Ron Burgundy, Roger Goodell is a fraud

The best dirt from around the sports world on Monday, Jan. 16:   ‘I’m Ron Baker???” Sports has never been more entwined with entertainment, so if you’re a sports franchise that’s going nowhere in the standings – why not give the people what they want? Knicks reserve guard Ron Baker, who looks like a Von Erich brother from 1980s Texas pro wrestling, has become a fan favorite at MSG and a favorite in the Knicks’ locker room. He even cracked the Knicks’ starting lineup Monday against Atlanta. The...

Most Commented

Baidu names former Microsoft exec as COO in artificial intelligence push
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Dax McCarty is headed to Chicago.

Red Bulls trade captain Dax McCarty

Today 6:53 pm The captain is leaving, as the New York Red Bulls shipped out midfielder and captain Dax McCarty on Monday. A league source confirms to Metro New York that McCarty, who has been with the Red Bulls since 2011 and has been captain for the past two seasons, is being sent to the Chicago Fire. The move is for $400,000 in allocation money, per the source. That is a significant amount for the veteran midfielder, who had grown into a fan favorite at Red Bull Arena. The story was broken originally by...

Philadelphia

Mays Landing, New Jersey: 'Thank God for an honest jury,' says reputed Atlantic City crime boss Nicodemo 'Little Nicky' Scarfo after being found not guilty of the execution style slaying of Margate, NJ cement contractor Vincent Falcone. Phillip Leonetti (L) Scarfo's nephew looks to his uncle as he too was cleared of all charges, on Oct. 2, 1980.

Former South Philly mob boss 'Little Nicky' dies in prison at 87

Today 5:58 pm A former mafia boss who ruled South Philadelphia during the bloody 1980s died in prison over the weekend, authorities said Monday. Nicodemo “Little Nicky” Scarfo, 87, died at a federal medical center in North Carolina on Jan. 13 of various health conditions, after serving nearly 20 years in prison.  Scarfo was serving a 55-year sentence for racketeering and murder after being convicted in 1988 along with 16 fellow defendants, reported George Anastasia, a Philly mafia historian, at...

Boston

New Molly Qerim hot Instagram pics, photos, video79Photos

New Molly Qerim hot Instagram pics, photos, video

Today 7:20 pm Molly Qerim has taken the sports broadcasting world by storm since jumping from NFL Network to ESPN two years ago. ESPN’s First Take is now the primary show on the Worldwide Leader every weekday morning – which basically means Qerim’s face is being shown in every gym and dentist office in the country. FOX Sports got a Qerim lookalike when Skip Bayless made the jump from First Take to The Undisputed a few months back as host Joy Taylor looks a lot like Ms. Molly. RELATED: Hot Charissa Thompson...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter

Most Read

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Viral News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News