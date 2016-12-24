ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's army has captured a key Boko Haram camp that was the Islamist militant group's last enclave in its northeastern Sambisa forest stronghold, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday.

"I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the camp fell at about 1:35 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, and that the terrorists are on the run and no longer have a place to hide," said Buhari.

The Nigerian military has in recent weeks been carrying out a large-scale offensive in the Sambisa forest, a vast former colonial game reserve that has been the group's base.

