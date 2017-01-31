OSAKA (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd cut its operating profit forecast for the year ending March to 20 billion yen ($176 million) from 30 billion yen, though a weaker yen and revenue from mobile gaming helped the videogames maker to its first quarterly profit in a year.

October-December profit reached 32.3 billion yen from 33.5 billion yen a year earlier, the Japanese firm said on Tuesday.

That compared with a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of 30.71 billion yen drawn from six analyst forecasts.

