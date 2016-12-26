Don't worry, Britney Spears is still alive, despite tweets on Monday that she had died.

The pop star was declared dead by Sony Music's Twitter account Monday morning.

The account tweeted "RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016" and "Britney spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon #RIPBritney."

The tweets have since been deleted.

Spears's manager, Adam Leber, told CNN that he assumed the Sony Music account was hacked.

"Britney is fine and well," Leber said. "There have been a few Internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death, but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account."

Sony has not yet commented on if the tweets were the result of a hack.