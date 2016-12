ISTANBUL (Reuters) - There is no joint operation between Turkey and Russia against Islamic State in Syria's al-Bab, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Cavusoglu also told broadcaster AHaber that the United States was not giving air support to the Turkey-backed operation in Syria due to pressure from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

