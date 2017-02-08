PARIS (Reuters) - Economic growth appears to be picking up in the United States, Japan, Germany and France, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Wednesday.

The Paris-based OECD said its leading indicator (CLI) covering 33 member countries, meant to flag early signals of turning points in economic activity, remained just below its long-term average of 100 at 99.9 for the second month in a row.

The reading for the United States rose to 99.4 in December from 99.3 the month before. Japan's rose to 100.1 from 100, and the index for Germany rose to 100.5 from 100.3. France's indicator rose by 0.1 point to 100.6.

Britain's reading recovered to 99.5 from 99.3.

"In the United Kingdom, there are tentative signs of growth gaining momentum, although the CLI remains below trend and uncertainty persists about the nature of the agreement the UK will eventually conclude with the EU," the OECD said.

