After nearly a month-long break, "Saturday Night Live" returned this weekend, and got straight back to work making barbs against President-elect Donald Trump.

Alec Baldwin reprised his role as Trump in the episode's cold open, recreating the president-elect's first press conference since winning the election earlier last week.

"I would like to start by answering the question, what’s on everyone’s mind: yes, this is me live," said Baldwin's Trump. "On January 20th, I, Donald Trump, will become the 41st president of the United States. Two months later Mike Pence will become the 42nd."

Baldwin continued by outlining the upcoming inauguration: "Hold on to your tits and bits, because we have got 3 Doors Down. Also from America's Got Talent, we've got Jackie What's-Her-Face"

"Best of all, we’ve got the one Rockette with the least money in her savings," Baldwin continued, referencing reports from last year that dancers with the Radio City Rockettes, slated to perform at Friday's celebration, are opting out.

"We’ve also got some huge, A-list actors coming, like Angelina Jolie, Ryan Gosling, and Jennifer Lawrence," he continued. "They will all be at my inauguration courtesy of Madame Tussauds."

SNL really rained down on the president-elect when a member of the press corps mentioned an unverified dossier that contained opposition research allegedly compiled by Russian operatives – and included allegations of graphic sexual acts between Trump and Russian sex workers.

"Hey, ABC News. I'd like to ask you about your big Russian pee-pee party,” said SNL cast member Pete Davidson.

"I am not talking about the pee-pee because it didn’t happen. It wasn’t as cool as it sounds," Baldwin responded.

After another member of the audience pressed Baldwin's Trump's for answers about the alleged golden showers, Baldwin made it clear he wanted to focus on jobs, not pee. Definitely not pee.

"I am going to bring back a thick stream of jobs back into this country," he said. "The biggest, strongest, steadiest stream you've ever seen. This country will be literally showered with jobs because I am a major whiz at jobs. And this will be a golden opportunity for me as president to make a big splash."

Baldwin also jabbed Trump over his promise to upend the Affordable Care Act and potential conflicts of interest relating to his real estate businesses.