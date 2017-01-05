ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Today 7:01 pm

Queen of multitasking brings car in for an oil change, comes out with a baby

So efficient...

Oh, this? Nothing. Just walking a tiger on a leash in Tijuana.

This kid was grounded for dabbing at his dad’s mock swearing in ceremony. (House Speaker Paul Ryan was quite befuddled.)

The bankrupt American Apparel LLC. looks appealing to other retail companies

… while Macy’s adjusts its profit forecast.

Technology is supposed to make lives easier, but not when CES-goers descend on Las Vegas. Maybe driverless cars are the answer?

Umm… would this be considered “full service?” A Pennsylvania woman gave birth in an auto dealership while her car got an oil change.

Another woman in Pennsylvania faces 53 charges for basically being a sore loser. She phoned the Pennsylvania Lottery HQ a bunch of times and made “obscene and violent threats.”

“La La land,” starring Ryan Gosling, is still on top of awards lists.

Trump has taken on many, but Trump versus Trump? Two people in Virgina appeared to have a rock ‘em sock ‘em bout while wearing Donald Trump masks in a Lowes.

The train crash this morning on the LIRR in Brooklyn has reignited the conversation about the health of train operators.

A judge halted the Texas regulation on the disposal of fetal tissue after a spontaneous or elected abortion.

Repealing Obamacare would cost New York state how much?

Paul Ryan distances himself from Trump

The leader of the U.S. House of Representatives distanced himself from Donald Trump on Monday as the Republican presidential candidate's campaign sank deeper into crisis over his sexually aggressive remarks about women. House Speaker Paul Ryan told an emergency meeting of fellow Republican lawmakers that he would neither defend Trump or campaign with him in the coming 30 days, the time remaining to the Nov. 8 presidential and congressional elections, but would focus on protecting Republican...
The Giants are the only team in the NFL that haunts the Patriots.

Danny Picard: I want the Giants in Super Bowl LI vs. the Patriots

Everyone is thinking it. But nobody wants to come out and say it. So I will. Bring on the New York Giants in Super Bowl LI. Ok, so I realize the New England Patriots have to get there first. But I’ve been very outspoken about the fact that I don’t think anybody in the AFC is going to knock off the Pats, especially since they’re the No. 1 seed and the road to Houston on Feb. 5 goes through Foxboro. With a first-round bye, the Patriots will play either Houston, Oakland, or Miami in the Divisional...
Expect Kansas' Josh Jackson to be the No. 1 player in the land by the end of March.

2017 NBA Mock Draft: ESPN, Chad Ford unapproved; Celtics at No. 1

This is our first NBA mock of 2017, and the first time we have the Celtics owning the No. 1 overall pick thanks to the futility of the Brooklyn Nets. The good money says that the Celtics are going to move this pick between now and June, but if they keep it there might be some good karma in selecting a swingman from Kansas in the lottery. Worked out pretty well the last time. As for another observation about the current shake-up of this draft, there are A LOT of point guards. The league is...
Jae Crowder didn't enjoy Celtics fans trying to woo Gordon Hayward Tuesday night.

Jae Crowder slams Celtics fans for cheering for Gordon Hayward

Celtics forward Jae Crowder lashed out at Celtics fans on Tuesday night, tweeting out, “Home team fans cheering for the opposing players now. Aw man OK. SMH but good win fellas, on to the next one.” Crowder also retweeted a Dallas Mavericks fans who wrote, “Come back home to the Mavs.” Crowder was upset with the fact that many fans in attendance during the Celtics’ Tuesday victory over the Utah Jazz cheered for Utah forward Gordon Hayward during pre-game introductions. Hayward is a potential...
Odell Beckham enjoys the night life.

Sid Rosenberg: Giants' partying ways nothing new

The NFL regular season is finally over but it seems that the New York Giants wide receiver corps forgot that they had made the playoffs. Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz treated rookie wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis Jr. to a night in Miami this past weekend to party with the likes of Justin Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, Trey Songz, and Fabolous.You don’t have to tell me what they were up to in the party capital of the East Coast.The pictures probably don’t do it justice, and for...
Josh Grisetti and Rob McClure in "Something Rotten!"

Secrets, surprises and Shakespeare in 'Something Rotten!'

If forms of entertainment about the entertainment industry have taught us anything, it's that it's always been really (really) hard to make it in the entertainment industry. The stakes are absurdly high, the rewards are few if any and the competition is fierce — especially if the competition is Shakespeare.  "Something Rotten!" cheekily explores a faux scenario in which aspiring playwright brothers Nigel and Nick Bottom are faced with a horrifying task: going head-to-head with William...
7 things from 2016 movies we hope become trends in 2017

We’re done complaining about blockbusters. We’ll never be happy that today’s multiplexes are overcrowded with comic book movies and animated fare about talking animals, at the expense of variety. But we’re bored filing this charge day-in-day-out. So let’s focus on other ways the movies can be better. And rather than be Negative Nellies, we’ll stay positive. Here seven things we saw in the movies of 2016 that we hope will become trends this year, or at least in the near future. RELATED: The top...
New York City crime fell to historic low in 2016

New York City crime fell to historic low in 2016

By David Ingram NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crime in New York City fell to a historic low last year, the police said on Wednesday in a report showing that the largest U.S. city avoided the spike in murders that has battered other major American cities, including Chicago. Overall, there were 101,606 crimes that police said they knew about during 2016, down 4 percent from 2015, police said. There were 335 murders reported last year, down 5 percent from the 352 murders a year earlier, police said. The...
Zane McIntyre is the likely candidate to replace Anton Khudobin.

It's Zane McIntyre time for Bruins after dumping of Anton Khudobin

By any measure, Providence, RI is a fine city and when you compare it to many of the other backwater places that AHL clubs call home, it’s clear that you could do much worse than the capital of the Ocean State. However, Providence Bruins (19-7-4) goaltender Zane McIntyre no doubt would like to get out of there as soon as possible and preferably never look back as he hopes to get back with Boston (where he made his NHL debut earlier this season and didn’t appear fazed in his first three games)....

Drinking stories, jazz marathons, dancing in a museum and more things to do in NYC

Today 7:55 pm FILM Illuminating ‘Moonlight’ No film is an island. Even something as original as the current awards darling “Moonlight” bears the imprint of movies that inspired it. With the Lincoln Center series “Illuminating ‘Moonlight,’” the film’s director, Barry Jenkins, lays his cards on the table. On the schedule is not only Jenkins’ early work — including his first feature, “Medicine for Melancholy” — but also movies that helped shape his unique vision. It’s a diverse lot, ranging from Wong Kar-wai’s...

Video shows the officer, who has not been identified, struggle with a teenage girl.

Police union trashes DA for not charging teen girl in viral fight video

Today 7:25 pm The president of the Philadelphia Police Department's union trashed District Attorney Seth William Wednesday for not charging a teen girl caught on video fighting with a police officer.  "Once again, the District Attorney of Philadelphia has chosen to disregard his responsibility and look the other way when a police officer is assaulted," fumed union president John McNesby in a statement released Wednesday. "The young woman who freely admitted assaulting a uniformed officer on duty is allowed...

Danny Picard: I want the Giants in Super Bowl LI vs. the Patriots

Today 7:21 pm Everyone is thinking it. But nobody wants to come out and say it. So I will. Bring on the New York Giants in Super Bowl LI. Ok, so I realize the New England Patriots have to get there first. But I’ve been very outspoken about the fact that I don’t think anybody in the AFC is going to knock off the Pats, especially since they’re the No. 1 seed and the road to Houston on Feb. 5 goes through Foxboro. With a first-round bye, the Patriots will play either Houston, Oakland, or Miami in the Divisional...
