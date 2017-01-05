This kid was grounded for dabbing at his dad’s mock swearing in ceremony. (House Speaker Paul Ryan was quite befuddled.)

Oh, this? Nothing. Just walking a tiger on a leash in Tijuana.

While you were working…

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT

The bankrupt American Apparel LLC. looks appealing to other retail companies…

… while Macy’s adjusts its profit forecast.

Technology is supposed to make lives easier, but not when CES-goers descend on Las Vegas. Maybe driverless cars are the answer?

Umm… would this be considered “full service?” A Pennsylvania woman gave birth in an auto dealership while her car got an oil change.

Another woman in Pennsylvania faces 53 charges for basically being a sore loser. She phoned the Pennsylvania Lottery HQ a bunch of times and made “obscene and violent threats.”

“La La land,” starring Ryan Gosling, is still on top of awards lists.

Trump has taken on many, but Trump versus Trump? Two people in Virgina appeared to have a rock ‘em sock ‘em bout while wearing Donald Trump masks in a Lowes.

The train crash this morning on the LIRR in Brooklyn has reignited the conversation about the health of train operators.

A judge halted the Texas regulation on the disposal of fetal tissue after a spontaneous or elected abortion.

Repealing Obamacare would cost New York state how much?

Follow Metro on Twitter, Instagram and like us on Facebook. Want to contribute a photo? Submit your contender for Photo of the Week via Twitter or Instagram. Just use the appropriate hashtag: #MetropicsNYC, #MetropicsPhilly or #MetroPicsBoston.

To get caught upon all the news that happened while you were sleeping, sign up for the morning newsletter. Everything you need to know for the water cooler conversation will be delivered right to your inbox.

Take the Metro news quiz of the day for a chance to win $100!