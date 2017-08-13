Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
News

Police ask public for help in hunt for Queens attacker

Authorities are continuing to hunt for the suspect in an attempted rape, releasing video footage and asking for the public's help.
(NYPD)

Police are now on the hunt for a man who violently attempted to rape a woman in Queens before being scared off by a witness, CBS2 reported.

The suspect was spotted in surveillance video footage from the incident released by investigators who are hoping the public will recognize the him.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, the 40-year-old victim was approached by her attacker near the 66th Street and Forest Avenue intersection, when he began speaking with her before proceeding to shove her into a nearby residential building, punching her in the face and attempting to tear off her clothing, police said. He ran off when a tenant shouted at him upon seeing the attack.

Authorities are describing the suspect as a bearded man who is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. Police ask anyone who might have information to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or visit www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com

By
Amy Russo
 Published : August 13, 2017
 
Latest News
 
Trending