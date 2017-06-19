Home
 
Sen. Ben Sasse tormented by someone signing him up for Nickelback emails

The senator had pre-existing hatred for the Canadian band. But many were not amused — and not because they were fans.
By
Michael Martin
 Published : June 19, 2017
Ben Sasse Nickelback
Photo: Getty Images

While his caucus continued to punk the American public by refusing to allow anyone to see the healthcare bill that could kick 23 million Americans off health insurance, Ben Sasse, the Republican senator from Nebraska, experienced a fate that's second worst to lifetime benefit caps: Someone kept signing him up for Nickelback promotional emails.

The Canadian band is the one of the few things almost as hated as the Trumpcare bill (currently polling at 8% favorability), so it makes sense.

Sasse revealed on Twitter that someone was up to the diabolical act:

 

Sasse has been vocal about his allergy to Nickelback for some time.

 

Eventually, he revealed that staffers in Sen. Orrin Hatch's office were responsible.

 

While Sen. Sasse and his colleagues were partying on, several Twitter users weren't feeling quite so mirthful, reminding Sasse about the potentially disastrous legislation that could affect one-sixth of the American economy. (This weekend, the "Atlantic" reported that Trumpcare would cause a loss of 700,000 jobs and may tip the country into a recession.)

 

It's not the first time Sasse has found himself in an uncomfortable spot in the last month: On a recent episode of "Real Time With Bill Maher," he was mid-interview when Maher used the n-word, leaving him to sit in the aftermath, grinning awkwardly.

 
 

