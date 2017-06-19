Sen. Ben Sasse tormented by someone signing him up for Nickelback emails

While his caucus continued to punk the American public by refusing to allow anyone to see the healthcare bill that could kick 23 million Americans off health insurance, Ben Sasse, the Republican senator from Nebraska, experienced a fate that's second worst to lifetime benefit caps: Someone kept signing him up for Nickelback promotional emails.

The Canadian band is the one of the few things almost as hated as the Trumpcare bill (currently polling at 8% favorability), so it makes sense.

Sasse revealed on Twitter that someone was up to the diabolical act:

To whoever just subscribed my email accts (family, work, obsolete) to multiple @Nickelback promotional & fan newsletters: It's. Not. Funny. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 16, 2017

Sasse has been vocal about his allergy to Nickelback for some time.

actually a "recommended bundle" on Amazon. (Conversely if u try to buy VanishingAmericanAdult + nickelback album, u r assessed $87 penalty) https://t.co/JySdoFhsxi — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) May 14, 2017

if it weren't for Nickelback, there'd be no risk of a trade war https://t.co/BbP2DIdMoP — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) April 26, 2017

please make it stop https://t.co/jic9PHNVIA — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) February 2, 2017

The first #GOPdebate candidate that promises an exec order deporting Nickelback has my endorsement: https://t.co/MR6ZXhntBz — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) January 15, 2016

Eventually, he revealed that staffers in Sen. Orrin Hatch's office were responsible.

While Sen. Sasse and his colleagues were partying on, several Twitter users weren't feeling quite so mirthful, reminding Sasse about the potentially disastrous legislation that could affect one-sixth of the American economy. (This weekend, the "Atlantic" reported that Trumpcare would cause a loss of 700,000 jobs and may tip the country into a recession.)

You guy are super cute and all, but #ShowUsTheBill — KriegerKlone (@Ms_Maxine) June 16, 2017

Very cute, but it’s hard to laugh when 23 million people are about to lose health insurance. What are you going to do to prevent that? — Sarah Nicholson (@sarahmnicholson) June 16, 2017

Great prank and all but you know what we don't want to miss? Hearings on the healthcare bill! And not funny? Lifetime caps, PEC exclusions. — Unpresidented (@dialogician) June 16, 2017

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH pic.twitter.com/Ffjj5HLC4A — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 16, 2017

It's not the first time Sasse has found himself in an uncomfortable spot in the last month: On a recent episode of "Real Time With Bill Maher," he was mid-interview when Maher used the n-word, leaving him to sit in the aftermath, grinning awkwardly.