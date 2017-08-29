Caitlyn Jenner, Kanye, The Rock not the only celebs considering a political career

Who is part of the growing list of celebrities who might be ready for their close up into the political arena? Wait 'til you smell what this list is cookin'.

Caitlyn Jenner, one of the most famous faces in the transgender community, might run for Senate. Photo: Twitter/Caitlyn_Jenner

Following the greatest reality show on earth, the 2016 presidential election, there aren’t many things that surprise us anymore. Real estate mogul and reality TV host Donald Trump became No. 45 after beating out a slew of seasoned politicians and other celebrities are having ideations of political grandeur.

Here are some potential celebrities-cum-political powerhouses that we might see in the future.

Kid Rock

Singer, rapper (?), Detroit-native and Trump supporter Kid Rock recently unveiled KidRockforSenate.com, a website that he says is a real threat, we mean, promise.

"I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… http://kidrockforsenate.com," he tweeted. "The answer is an absolute YES." He noted in a consequent tweet that he "will have a major announcement in the near future."

If you’re a Michigan voter, “Only God Knows Why” you might have your very own, stringy-haired, tank top wearing senator in 2018.

Then again, Mr. Rock (not to be confused with The Rock) has capitalized on the current political ecosphere by selling "Make America Badass Again" gear, riffing off Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

Kanye West

Before Trump took the Oval Office, Yeezy announced onstage at the 2015 VMAs that he planned a 2020 bid.

"And yes, I have decided, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president," he said at the end of a very Kanye rant.

We all had a good laugh and even then-President Obama got in on the fun giving West some advice.

"Do you really think that this country is going to elect a black guy from the South Side of Chicago with a funny name to be president of the United States?" Obama asked. "That is crazy. That's cray!"

Obama also joked about Trump running at the 2011 White House Correspondents' Dinner, and we all see how that turned out.

West since confirmed he is for reals about this.

“When I talk about the idea of being president, I’m not saying I have any political views,” he told the BBC. “I don’t have views on politics, I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the truth. If there is anything that I can do with my time and my day, to somehow make a difference while I’m alive, I’m going to try to do it.”

West publicly supported Trump prior to a public breakdown and suggested he’d wait until 2024 to run (to allow POTUS to serve two terms), but withdrew his support (and tweets) after Trump proposed his travel ban on Muslim-majority countries.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

For a man with such a hard nickname, America sure is cuddly on Johnson. His name as a presidential contender was sort of a joke, but as the joke gained steam, it got less… jokier.

In May, Johnson told GQ that he considers the idea of one day running for president "a real possibility."

Then, someone filed with the Federal Election Commission to launch a "Run the Rock 2020" campaign committee.

Would he be a good commander in chief? Who knows, but he can sure give Putin one hell of a “You sure you wanna come at me, bro?” eyebrow.

via GIPHY

Yes, we now have an official draft @TheRock political committee registered with the @FEC. pic.twitter.com/ylQxuZkOev — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) July 10, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner

Lifelong Republican, Olympian and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner has not announced anything final, but she has added to the rumors that she might throw her hat in and work on the “political side of activism.”

"Can I do a better job from the outside?" Jenner told radio host John Catsimatidis. "Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that. Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run."

Dennis Hof

Owner of seven Nevada brothels, including the famous Moonlite Bunny Ranch, Dennis Hof is running for assemblyman in Nevada’s 36th District in 2018.

“Like, don’t bother me about weed, don’t bother me about who has sex with who and don’t bother me about abortion,” the Libertarian-turned Republican told Metro in a previous interview. “I think that’s people’s choices, but now I’ve switched to the Republican party with the caveat: don’t bother me with those three issues ‘cause I don’t want to hear it.”

He’ll certainly have some supporters since, as he told us, he believes healthcare should pay for hookers.

Antonio Sabato Jr.

The former soap opera star is actually running for office. In July 2016, while giving a speech at the Republican National Convention, he admitted that he "never considered [himself] very political."

Less than a year later, the Calvin Klein model announced his Congressional run in California.

Anyway, here's a giant photo of my face. pic.twitter.com/QxX6UJyrtc — Stefan Heck (@boring_as_heck) May 28, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg

The father of Facebook (well, the one who took all the credit) might be positioning himself for a future presidential run. If Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss taught us anything, it’s that the voters want relatable candidates and the Z-man is kind of… robotic, to put it nicely. But he did decide to visit and meet the residents of every state in the nation, which kind of sounds like campaigning.

Vanity Fair’s Nick Bilton gave some reasons why the father of two human babies could work as POTUS, including:

- He's been meeting with heads of state since his 20s.

- He thinks globally.

- He is equipped to handle artificial intelligence and cyber warfare.

- He has said he believes "religion is very important" despite previously stating he was an atheist.

- According to a Facebook proxy statement, Zuckerberg could run for office and still control the company.

- Obama's former campaign manager joined the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

- He loves games that involve conquering the world or building civilizations.

- Many who have known him have said he "wants to be emperor someday."

Mark Zuckerberg meeting truckers in Iowa looks like a movie about an alien who slowly learns to feel pic.twitter.com/9if4vUpq4V — Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) June 24, 2017

Chris Rock

The comedian Chris Rock (the third Rock on this list so far) tweeted that he planned to run for president in 2020.

He was only kidding, but he did play a president in the movie “Head of State.” Dennis Hof might want to hook up with Rock who joked in a stand-up routine that if fellatio is what made Bill Clinton such a good president, the White House should hire a fleet of prostitutes. Like a Secret Service of hookers.

Michelle Obama/Chris Rock 2020? Jus’ sayin’.

I'm gonna run in 2020 wish me luck . pic.twitter.com/wkFCv7WrKB — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) November 10, 2016

Jerry Springer

Talk show host “King of the Trash Heap” Jerry Springer was actually the mayor of mayor of Cincinnati and a one-time congressional candidate. He’s explored the idea of running for senator in the past, but Democrats are starting to chant “Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!”

"I think he has a very strong ability to communicate what I think is the heart of the Democratic message," former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland told Business Insider in May regarding a potential Ohio gubernatorial tap. "I think he is a superb communicator."

Gov. John Kasich is not eligible for re-election in 2018 and Springer has said he would consider running if he is "needed by the party.”

More to come…