Chris Christie is the least popular governor of any state in 20 years: Survey

Poor Chris Christie. The New Jersey governor and President Trump loyalist has developed a reputation for being overlooked amid the Trump juggernaut. Passed over for vice president. Removed as transition team leader. Not placed in the Cabinet.

Today, Christie has been overlooked again. As President Trump's rising disapproval ratings continue to make headlines, the Chris Christie approval rating has set a record. A new poll shows that he is the least popular governor of any state, with an approval rating of just 15%.

The poll by Quinnipac University shows that Christie's disapproval rating has risen from 77% in December to 81% now, with even 58% of Republicans disapproving of his performance in office. The University's pollsters said in a press release that "Christie makes history again" with "the worst approval rating for any governor in any state surveyed by Quinnipiac University in more than 20 years."

Trump has a 66% disapproval rating in the state.

The poll follows a year in which two of Christie's associates were sentenced in the Bridgegate scandal, Christie dropped out of the GOP primary race for president and he became a vocal supporter and TV surrogate for Trump.

“Voters say 48-43 percent that Gov. Christie personally ordered the ‘Bridgegate’ traffic jam on the George Washington Bridge in 2013,” the poll found. Respondents also said that he knew his aides ordered a traffic jam as political retaliation, by 71 percent to 22 percent.

The same poll shows that in the New Jersey governor's race, Democrat Phil Murphy "buries" his Republican opponent, current Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, by a 55% to 26% — a margin of almost 2-to-1. Fifty-four percent said that Guadagno's association with Christie caused them to have a negative opinion of her.

The survey of of 1,103 New Jersey voters, conducted June 7-12, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.