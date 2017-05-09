FBI Director James Comey has been 'terminated and removed from office'

President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, saying that Comey is incapable of leading the agency.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office," a statement tweeted by White House spokesman Sean Spicer read. "President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Red Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions."

"The FBI is one of our Nation's most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our corwn jewel of law enforcement," Trump said in a statement.

The firing came as Comey was leading the investigation into whether or not Trump and his colleagues colluded with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau,” Trump said in a letter to Comey, The New York Times reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, a report suggested that Comey had exaggerated the number of emails from Hillary Clinton's friend and aide Huma Abedin to husband Anthony Weiner's laptop. Instead of "hundreds and thousands," it appears to have only been a handful of emails not marked classified.

The termination comes on the heels of a two-page letter the FBI submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee correcting Comey's testimony. Only “a small number” of the thousands of emails found had been forwarded. Most of the others were backed up from electronic devices, CBS reported.

"It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission," Trump said in a letter to Comey released by the White House.

Comey, 56, was nominated by President Barack Obama for the post in 2013. The FBI director serves a 10-year term.

According to the White House's statement, the search for a new FBI director begins immediately.

MORE: Earlier Tues., @PressSec was asked if POTUS still had full confidence in Comey; "Spicer deferred on that question," @MajorCBS reports. pic.twitter.com/F8Jqs3dXkV — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 9, 2017