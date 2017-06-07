President Trump's son: Democrats are 'not even people'

In the wake of revelations that he redirected donations for a children's cancer charity to the Trump Organization, Eric Trump, President Trump's son, offered an unorthodox public follow-up: In an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity," he said Democrats were "not even people" and opined on the decline of American morality.

"I've never seen criticism like this," Eric Trump said. "To me, they're not even people. It's just so, so, so sad. Morality is just gone. Morals have flown out the window."

On Tuesday, Forbes reported that Eric diverted $1.2 million of cancer-charity donations into revenue for the Trump Organization: $322,000 for a one-day benefit at a Trump-owned golf course, which he had previously said would be free; $100,000 in donations to the Donald J. Trump Foundation and $500,000 to other charities, "many of which were connected to Trump family members or interests, including at least four groups that subsequently paid to hold golf tournaments at Trump courses," the magazine said.

About two hours before appearing on "Hannity," Eric responded to Twitter criticism that he "steal[s] from children with cancer:"

I have raised $16.3 million dollars for terminally ill children at @StJude with less than a 12.3% expense ratio. What have you done today?! https://t.co/4jf7GIJaBN — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 6, 2017

Perhaps the Forbes report had something to do with Eric Trump's mood for harsh rhetoric. He also told Hannity, "You see, the Democratic Party — they're imploding. They have no message. You see the head of the DNC – who is a total whack job. There's no leadership there."

He criticized the party for blocking his father's agenda. "They become obstructionists because they have no message of their own. They have no solid candidates of their own. They lost the election that they should have won because they spent seven times the amount of money that my father spent. They have no message, so what do they try and do? They try and obstruct a great man, they try and obstruct his family, they come after us viciously, and it's truly, truly horrible."

"We deserve so much better than this as a country," he said.

On Monday, President Trump also leveled the obstructionism charge, tweeting to "Fox and Friends" that the Democrats were "taking forever to approve my people … including ambassadors."

As of today, Trump has nominated 11 ambassadors; 179 positions remain open.