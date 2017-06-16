Hillary Clinton's campaign Twitter is back — and it's trolling Trump

President Trump's been asking for it.

As the investigation into his Russian ties expanded this week — and he himself confirmed that he was officially under FBI investigation — Trump took to Twitter and revived one of his favorite complaints: That he was being treated unfairly while "Crooked Hillary" Clinton was escaping scrutiny for various, often imaginary, misdeeds.

In one he wrote, "Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?"

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

In another, "Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?"

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Hillary Clinton — or, more likely, one of her close associates — is not taking this lying down. A Twitter account used by her campaign has revived after seven months of inactivity, and it's trolling Trump hardcore. To the above tweets, the account responded with a meme from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off:"

And many of the account's 77,800 followers rejoiced, Liking the post nearly 7,000 times by Friday afternoon.

Am I the only one PYSCHED to see The Briefing back?!? Missed ya!#ImStillWithHer — hillary2016 (@ManMet80) June 16, 2017

I'm so frigging happy & almost crying. Taking this as the official campaign joining the #Resistance! #StillWithHer 💗 pic.twitter.com/QJUUhOmjOd — Selena Adera (@Selena_Adera) June 16, 2017

Love this part of the movie LOL if ONLY this WERE a movie!! — Susan Kilgore (@Susank505) June 16, 2017

It's not clear who is manning the account, the location of which is listed as Brooklyn, NY.

Even Trump supporters are not pleased with his strategy to try and deflect the allegations against him by excoriating Clinton. Today, "Fox & Friends," Trump's preferred news program, interviewed a veteran Trump supporter who advised the president to stop tweeting about "Crooked Hillary." "Get off it. You're the man now. This is not an election," he said. "Quit whining."

That is not the first time the president has received that advice, but it is unlikely to make a dent. Republican lawmakers and legal experts have entreated the president to stop tweeting about the investigation, lest he compromise his defense. That has had no effect. "He is a defense attorney's nightmare," said Jill Wine-Banks, one of the prosecutors of the Watergate case, on MSNBC yesterday.