'The President is missing' is trending on Twitter and everyone got excited for a sec

Is the president missing?

Dashing the dreams of many in the Twitterverse, the White House is – to our knowledge – aware of President Trump’s whereabouts, but “The President is Missing” has been trending on Twitter, raising the hopes of snarky tweeters.

In fact, the phrase is the title of an upcoming book.

Former President Bill Clinton is teaming up with thriller writer James Patterson to write “The President is Missing,” which is set to debut in June 2018, the Associated Press reported.

“I’m a storyteller, and President Clinton’s insight has allowed us to tell a really interesting one,” Patterson said, according to the AP. “It’s a rare combination — readers will be drawn to the suspense, of course, but they’ll also be given an inside look into what it’s like to be president.”

Patterson, known for his novels featuring the psychologist Alex Cross and for the "Women's Murder Club" series, said working with Clinton was the highlight of his career.

Publishers Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group and Hachette Book Group called the book "a unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense and behind-the-scenes global drama from the highest corridors of power."

Clinton, who said he has been a fan of Patterson's for years, has written two memoirs, “My Life” (2004) and “Giving: How Each of Us Can Change the World” (2007), but presidential fiction is rare.

“Working on a book about a sitting president — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun,” Clinton said in a statement, the AP reported.

Just like logging in to Twitter, seeing your favorite actor’s name trending and hoping it’s not because he died, the topic gave some a start and some a bit of excitement.

Pretty much everyone has jokes.

“’The President is Missing’ is a mystery about why Bill's been missing from Hillary's bed for decades,” tweeter @david_folmar posted. “A real head-scratcher.”

“This is a blockbuster collaboration between two best-selling authors,” Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group chairman Sonny Mehta and CEO Michael Pietsch of Hachette Book Group said in a joint statement, “and the pages we’ve read to date are riveting, full of intricate plotting and detail. This is a book that promises to entertain and delight millions of readers around the world, and we are thrilled to be working on it together and with our esteemed houses supporting us.”

Former President Jimmy Carter, who left the White House in 1981, has written many titles. He released a historical novel, “The Hornet’s Nest,” in 2003.

