BREAKING: James Comey says 'Lordy, I hope there are tapes' in Senate Intelligence hearing

UPDATE 11:09 a.m. June 8, 2017: Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio takes the floor, asking if the Flynn meeting on March 30 was the only time Trump asked Comey to drop the Flynn investigation.

"Yes," Comey said.

Rubio continued, doubling down on Dianne Feinstein's earlier question on why Comey didn't just tell the president his request to "drop" the Flynn investigation wasn't an appropriate request.

“I don’t know. Whether I was a bit stunned, I didn’t have the presence of mind. What came to my mind was, be careful what you say.”

UPDATE 10:55 a.m. June 8, 2017: California Democrat Dianne Feinstein asks Comey whether, in his opinion, the Russia investigation figured into his firing.

“Yes, because I’ve seen the president say so.”

Feinstein acknowledged the weight of the Oval Office, but she questioned by Comey would continue with a conversation with the president, which he knew was improper, even after Trump had dismissed other official including the attorney general.

"Maybe if I were stronger I would have. I was so stunned by the conversation that I just took it in."

Comey continued, "I saw the tweet about the tapes, Lordy I hope there are tapes. I remember saying ‘I agree he’s a good guy,’ as a way of saying ‘I’m not agreeing with what you asked me to just do.’"

UPDATE 10:47 a.m. June 8, 2017: Comey said Trump did not tell him to drop the Russia investigation.

UPDATE 10:40 a.m. June 8, 2017: Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committe Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, asks ex-FBI Director James Comey why he felt the need to start documenting conversations with President Donald Trump as early as January.

“A combination of things. The circumstances, the subject matter and the person I was interacting with — I was meeting alone with the president-elect, soon to be president of the United States," Comey said, noting they were discussing sensitive issues.

"And then the nature of the person. I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting," Comey said, adding "I knew someday there might be a day where I would need a written record not only to defend myself but hte FBI and the integrity of our organization."

Warner responded, "I think that's a very significant statement you just made here."

UPDATE 10:36 a.m. June 8, 2017: Comey says he has "no doubt" the Russian governenment was behind the hacking of the Russian elections and the intrusion into U.S. voting software. He also said he was confident that no votes had been altered and that there was no evidence to suggest they had been at the time when he left the FBI.

UPDATE 10:25 a.m June 8, 2017: After being sworn in to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committe just after 10 a.m. Thursday, fired FBI Director James Comey said President Donald Trump's shifting explanations on why he was fired "confused me and increasingly concerned him."

When I was appointed as FBI director in 2013, I understood I served at the pleasure of president even though I was appointed to 10-year term that Congress created to underscore the importance of the position, I knew I could be fired by the president for any reason and that's why I went home that day as a private citizen," Comey said. "But then the explanations, the shifting explanations confused me and increasingly concerned me."

Comey said the president had told him on numerous occasions that he was doing a great job, adding that he didn't buy the initial explanation that his firing was due to his handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal, because there had been a "whole lot of water under the bridge" since then.

Just a day later Trump himself admitted in an interview with NBC's Lester Holt that Comey's firing had to do with relieving pressure on the Russia investigation.

"And then the administration chose to defame me, and more importantly to defame the FBI, saying that it was in disarry, poorly run, and that the worforce didn’t like me. Those were lies," Comey said. "I'm so sorry that FBI workforece had to hear them and so sorry the American people had to hear them."

Originally posted at 10 a.m. June 8, 2017: As the Senate Intelligence Committee delves deeper into their investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, fired FBI Chief James Comey takes center stage Thursday.

Controversy around Comey’s May 9 firing has fueled suspicion that President Donald Trump wanted to put an end to the federal investigation into possible collusion by members of his campaign team in the Russian election hacking scandal. Some have equated Trump’s firing of Comey to obstruction of justice.

The Department of Justice’s investigation started after ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was fired after just 24 days on the job when it was revealed he failed to disclose ties and communications with Russian officials.

The president allegedly pressured Comey to end his investigation into Flynn, calling him a “good guy,” according to transcripts of Comey’s prepared testimony released yesterday by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In the transcripts, which will read Thursday before the 15-member Senate Intelligence Committee pane, Comey claims Trump demanded loyalty from him and asked him to let the investigation into ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn go.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,” Trump allegedly said to Comey on March 30, according to written memos he made of nine conversations he had with the president.

Comey noted he did not tell the president he would “let this go."

Comey’s prepared testimony paints a picture of uncomfortable conversations with the president, cryptic references to “that thing, you know” and borderline obstructionist appeals by the president for Comey to drop the FBI investigation.

Thursday’s testimony is Comey’s chance to get his version of events out and they are allegations the president has vehemently disputed.

Watch the event here as it unfolds live: