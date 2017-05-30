Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Politics

Social media cries for Secret Service investigation after Kathy Griffin's gory stunt

Images of Kathy Griffin holding a bloody replica of President Trump's severed head have unified liberals and conservatives against her.
By
Kimberly M. Aquilina
 Published : May 30, 2017 | Updated : May 30, 2017
Kathy Griffin
Kathy Griffin sparked outrage after photos of her holding a replica of Trump's decapitated head were leaked to TMZ. Photo: Getty Images

Kathy Griffin usually gets in trouble for trying to kiss Anderson Cooper (but who wouldn't) on CNN’s coverage of the New Year’s Eve ball drop, but she upped the stakes with a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

Evoking shades of the Islamic State, the comedian isn’t getting laughs for the video of her holding a bloody replica of President Trump’s decapitated head.

"I caption this, 'There was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his...wherever,'" she wrote on Twitter, referencing then-candidate Trump's comments about debate moderator Megyn Kelly.

Griffin, an outspoken critic of Trump, followed that tweet with another, but she did not apologize.

"OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief,” she tweeted.

The photos were taken by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields and leaked to TMZ on Tuesday. Shields defended the image.

"Trump is the social media president," Shields told BuzzFeed News. "He is the most polarizing president we've ever had. With any type of person like that, art is going to be made about them."

"I like to make things and let people make up their own minds about it, but I understand with this that some people will praise it, and some people will absolutely hate it," he added.

Dozens of social media netizens urged the Secret Service to get involved. The Secret Service responded in two tweets.

“On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats. … Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests,” the tweets read.

One thing Griffin did accomplish was to unite conservatives and liberals, Trumpeters and “snowflakes” (with a few exceptions).

Donald Trump Jr., one of the president’s sons, tweeted his outrage.

"Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today," the president's son tweeted. "They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS."

“I'm not sure there's any human who dislikes Donald Trump as much as I do,” one user tweeted. “However, the Kathy Griffin photo is f---ing awful on every level.”

Matt Pierce from the Los Angeles Times tweeted: “My feed today has mostly been liberals disgusted by Kathy Griffin and conservatives asking why liberals aren't denouncing Kathy Griffin.”

A year ago, comedian George Lopez tweeted a picture of a drawing depicting Trump's detached head held up by Mexican drug lord El Chapo.

Marilyn Manson beheaded a Trump-inspired body in his music video for "SAY10" in November.

Tags:President TrumpTwittersocial mediaComedy
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 