Kremlin says feels 'cautious optimism' after Trump meeting with Lavrov

The Kremlin feels cautious optimism about the prospects for an improvement in U.S.-Russian relations after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met President Donald Trump in Washington, a Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday.

"The conversation itself is extremely positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters, referring to Lavrov's meeting with Trump on Wednesday.

2 photos of Trump in the Oval Office with Russian FM Lavrov and Ambassador Kislyak. They're from the Russians. Nothing from White House yet. pic.twitter.com/s8BSYDGn62 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 10, 2017

Peskov said the Kremlin viewed the prospects of a thaw "with cautious optimism."

"We have a lot of work ahead of us," he said.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)