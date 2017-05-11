 
Kremlin says feels 'cautious optimism' after Trump meeting with Lavrov

"The conversation itself is extremely positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Reuters Politics News
Published : May 11, 2017
President Trump Sergey Lavrov Oval Office
Photo: Twitter / BraddJaffy

The Kremlin feels cautious optimism about the prospects for an improvement in U.S.-Russian relations after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met President Donald Trump in Washington, a Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday.

"The conversation itself is extremely positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters, referring to Lavrov's meeting with Trump on Wednesday.

 

Peskov said the Kremlin viewed the prospects of a thaw "with cautious optimism."

"We have a lot of work ahead of us," he said.

 

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

