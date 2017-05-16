Russia's response to Trump leak reports: don't read U.S. newspapers

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on Tuesday advised people to not read American newspapers, in response to U.S. media reports that President Donald Trump had disclosed classified intelligence at a meeting with Russian officials.

The spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said she had received dozens of messages asking about the reports, which have been denied by the White House.

"Guys, have you been reading American newspapers again?" she wrote on her Facebook page. "You shouldn't read them. You can put them to various uses, but you shouldn't read them. Lately it's become not only harmful, but dangerous too."

Zakharova went on to state that she had previously warned on May 11 that the U.S. media was planning a "scoop" about Trump's meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, which plan she implied Russia intentionally subverted by releasing photographs of the meeting.

"How to live in such times? With pleasure," Zakharova concluded.