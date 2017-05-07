'Saturday Night Live' wants to know, 'Where in the World Is Kellyanne Conway?'

Where in the world is Kellyanne Conway?

That was the question on the lips of the cast members of “Saturday Night Live” last night, drawing on the popular '90s PBS game show "Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego," only swapping in White House adviser Conway for the leading role.

On the campaign trail, Conway was always one of the most visible members of Trump’s staff, but Conway took the following missteps since Trump took the White House, and now she has been conspicuously absent from television screens of late.

Her biggest faux pas to date included coining the term “alternative facts,” plugging Ivanka Trump’s fashion label on live news, and telling the media the president had “full confidence” in national security adviser Michael Flynn just hours before Trump asked Flynn for his resignation. She has also been banned from appearing on CNN and MSNBC programs.

"SNL" cast member Sasheer Zamata plays the role of the magnifying glass-holding chief in "Where in the World Is Kellyanne Conway?" and kicks off the sketch by saying, “She hasn’t been seen in weeks. No one knows where she is or what she’s up to.”

The logo for the “Saturday Night Live” version of “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego” featured cast member Kate McKinnon donning a Carmen Sandiego-esque red trench coat and fedora.

At one point during the two-minute sketch, an a capella group belts out, "Well she used to be on TV, on like every single panel. One day we all woke up and she was no longer there. What could have happened, she is not on any channel, no. Tell me, where in the world is Kellyanne Conway?”

No one seemed too eager to find the missing adviser, however.

As Zamata grabs a couple of child contestants, called “gumshoes,” and tasks them with finding Conway, they responded simply, "Well, we don't want to find her."