WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $400 million military sale to Britain for C-17 aircraft logistics support services and equipment, the Pentagon said on Monday in a notification to Congress.

The British government has requested continued logistics support and services for eight Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transport planes, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. Britain's current support contract for the planes expires in September, DSCA said.

(Reporting by David Alexander)