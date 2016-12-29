WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An air strike by the U.S.-led coalition near the northern Iraqi city of Mosul hit a van in a hospital compound parking lot and could have killed civilians, the U.S. military said on Thursday.

A van carrying Islamic State fighters was targeted and hit in the air strike, the Combined Joint Strike Force said in a statement. "The van was struck in what was later determined to be a hospital compound parking lot resulting in possible civilian casualties," it said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)