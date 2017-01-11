Outgoing President Barack Obama is scheduled to give his Farewell Address to the nation on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Watch the live stream below.

On New Year's Day, the president tweeted reminders of his legacy that incoming President-elect Donald Trump has promised to dismantle .

Obama traveled to his hometown of Chicago to deliver the remarks.

It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody.

From realizing marriage equality to removing barriers to opportunity, we've made history in our work to reaffirm that all are created equal.

We brought home more of our troops & strengthened U.S. leadership—leading with diplomacy & partnering with nations to meet global problems.

We traded foreign oil for clean energy, we doubled fuel efficiency standards, & we acted on a global scale to save the one planet we've got. pic.twitter.com/7alrOtHNIr

After decades of rising health care costs, today nearly every American now has access to the financial security of affordable health care. pic.twitter.com/5e4nEcCxIM

Facing the worst financial crisis in 80 years, you delivered the longest streak of job growth in our history. pic.twitter.com/Vk3PfRgZqF

As we look ahead to the future, I wanted to take a moment to look back on the remarkable progress that you made possible these past 8 years.

"Since 2009, we've faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger," the president wrote on Jan. 2. "That's because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding—our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better.

"So I hope you'll join me one last time.

"Because, for me, it's always been about you."