Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Today 9:04 pm

LIVE STREAM: President Obama's 'Farewell Address'

"So I hope you'll join me one last time. Because, for me, it's always been about you," the president wrote.

Outgoing President Barack Obama is scheduled to give his Farewell Address to the nation on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Watch the live stream below.

Obama traveled to his hometown of Chicago to deliver the remarks.

On New Year's Day, the president tweeted reminders of his legacy that incoming President-elect Donald Trump has promised to dismantle.

"Since 2009, we've faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger," the president wrote on Jan. 2. "That's because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding—our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better.

"So I hope you'll join me one last time.

"Because, for me, it's always been about you."

Take our online poll: How does Obama rank among US presidents?

No word if party hats are considered "poetic."

Trump's inauguration will have 'soft sensuality' and 'poetic cadence'

Inauguration day is usually a circus, according to those who know. The day is typically a celebration, but President-elect Trump is ready to buck yet another beltway standard: trade in the circus for sensuality. “We're fortunate in that we have the greatest celebrity in the world, which is the president-elect, side by side with the current president,” said Thomas Barrack, chairman of Trump's inaugural committee, The Washington Post reported. “So what we've done, instead of trying to surround...
What you need to know about the Senate confirmation hearings: process, live stream, scheduleAmid hacking row, pressure builds on Trump to soften pro-Russia rhetoricJared Kushner named to top role in Trump administration: reports
It was a turbulent season for Giants star receiver Odell Beckham.

Marshall, Esiason rip Odell Beckham's party trip

Odell Beckham has been taken to task plenty of times this week by everyone from fans and the media and even by New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese. Now his peers and some NFL legends bring down the hammer in scathing assessment of the player. After a Wild Card loss at the Green Bay Packers where he had four catches on 11 targets for 28 yards (and three drops), Beckham and his teammates who took a trip to Florida earlier last week to party on a boat with Justin Bieber are now drawing...
Rodney Purvis and the UConn men's basketball team is just 6-9 on the season.

Matt Burke: UConn men's basketball is no longer 'big-time'

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman is an expert UConn troll. He knows the right buttons to push to get the fan base riled up, yes, but lately it’s been really hard to deflect any jabs he throws. Goodman recently penned an article, “Kevin Ollie’s tenure at UConn suddenly going south,” and it actually lets Ollie off the hook pretty easy, given that the Huskies are 6-9 (6-9 !!!!!) as we approach mid-January. It’s plain to see: the men’s basketball program is headed in the wrong direction, and it’s already a lot...
Four major food trends for 2017

Four major food trends for 2017

And where in Boston you can find them right now. 
Derrick Rose and the Knicks haven't had any answers on or off the court lately.

Knicks notebook: Derrick Rose saga and the team's abrupt downward spiral

Derrick Rose went missing Monday night, which embodied the current fight in the Knicks.    Following a demoralizing 110-96 home defeat to the downtrodden New Orleans Pelicans (15-24), the Knicks (17-21) have found themselves in a real free-fall, losing eight of their last 10 games, including four-straight at the Garden.   Monday night’s circus began with Rose going AWOL, which preceded both Carmelo Anthony and Kyle O’Quinn being ejected in the third quarter, and ended with many predictable...
Ex-NFL star Hernandez's tattoos may be shown at murder trial: judge

Ex-NFL star Hernandez's tattoos may be shown at murder trial: judge

By Scott Malone BOSTON (Reuters) - Former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez's tattoos may be shown as evidence at his upcoming double-murder trial because they appear to refer to the killings at issue, a Massachusetts judge ruled. Two of the heavily inked Hernandez's tattoos depict recently fired guns, one of which prosecutors contend is a reference to the 2012 double murder of two men outside a Boston nightclub, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke said in a ruling dated...
David Ortiz already seems antsy in retirement.

Crunch Time: On David Ortiz - Red Sox rumors, Mike Defee and Phil Simms (video)

“Retired” Red Sox slugger David Ortiz loves drama, so you just knew that “Big Papi” would be teasing a return to the playing field every other week this off-season. When the Red Sox acquired Chris Sale in a trade with the White Sox a month ago, Ortiz took to Instagram and posted a photo of Sale with the caption, “My god, my boy Sale to Btown? You guys got me thinking?” Monday night he tweeted out something cryptic, simply writing, “@BostonGlobe.” Was that some sort of bat signal to Sox and...

Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdication: media reports
New York

Philadelphia

These two superstars could define the city of Philadelphia for the next decade.

Joel Embiid, Carson Wentz tweet, overachieve their way into hearts of Philly fans

Today 5:18 pm The plan was simple. Let No. 2 overall draft pick Carson Wentz learn how to be an NFL quarterback by watching Sam Bradford. And across Broad Street for the Sixers, see if Joel Embiid can play healthy and experiment with him off the bench. Both the Eagles and 76ers saw their plans for their up and coming (hopeful) superstars tossed out the window from Game 1. And both have exceeded expectations. "Before the season I thought 'I hadn't played in two years before the season,' I thought I was going...

Boston

Senate President Stanley Rosenberg said lawmakers could make cuts to number of marijuana plants, such as this one, allowed in homes.

Lawmakers consider reducing home-grown pot allowance

Today 7:03 pm The cap on the number of pot plants adults are allowed to grow could be on the chopping block as Massachusetts legislators prepare to vet the state's new marijuana laws. In an interview on Merrimack Valley's WCAP radio Tuesday, Senate President Stanley Rosenberg said lawmakers would consider reducing the current home-growing limit of six marijuana plants per adult and maximum of 12 per household. "According to the people who know a lot more about this than I do, they say that for someone who...
