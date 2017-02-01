AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A technical problem at the national air traffic control in the Netherlands is causing delays and flight diversions at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, an official said on Wednesday.

"We are not sure yet what the cause is or how long it will take to fix it," said spokesman Paul Weber.

The problem at Schiphol, one of Europe's largest flight hubs with 58 million passengers in 2015, started at about 0715 GMT (02:15 a.m. ET).

Dozens of arriving and departing flights were delayed, according to the airport's website.

(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)