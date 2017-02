MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a immediate restoration of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine during a phone call on Tuesday between the two leaders, Kremlin said in statement.

"Serious concerns were expressed in connection with the escalation of the armed conflict resulting in human losses," the Kremlin said.

