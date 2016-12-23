MOSCOW (Reuters) - The assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey won't hurt Russia's relations with Ankara, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Speaking at an annual news conference, Putin said the murder of Andrei Karlov was an attempt to spoil relations between Moscow and Ankara.

Karlov was shot in the back and killed as he gave a speech at an Ankara art gallery on Dec. 20.

