Possible active shooter at Redstone Arsenal US Army base in Alabama

Redstone Arsenal U.S. Army base in northern Alabama was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon because of a “possible active shooter,” the base announced on Twitter.

Employees are sheltering in place at the Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, Alabama, and there are no confirmed injuries at this time, a spokesman for the base said.

“We have no confirmed casualties at this point, so that’s a good thing," Christopher Colster, spokesman for the Redstone Arsenal, said in a live television interview, describing the possible attack as a “scary situation.”

In the Twitter announcement of the possible shooter, Redstone Arsenal also told all those on campus to “run, hide, fight.”

Reports said the shooter could be at Building 5301, the aviation and missile command building at the Sparkman Center, according to CNN.

An Army email sent to facility personnel and relatives was more thorough than the tweet, saying an active shooter was on the building's second floor.

"If you are not in the Sparkman Center, stay away from the area," the email, sent at 11:08 EDT and obtained by CNN, read. "This is an initial report, 911 has been called, more to follow."

A reporter on the scene for local broadcaster WAFF said he saw five police cars enter the base carrying officers in body armor.

Redstone Arsenal is home to military units including the U.S. Army Aviation and Defense Command and elements of the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Missile Defense Agency.

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks said on Twitter that he is monitoring the situation closely.

“Please stay alert with updates — praying for all those on base,” Brooks wrote on Twitter.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was also tuning in for developments, she announced via Twitter.

“My office is being updated about the situation @TeamREDSTONE I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution,” she said.

