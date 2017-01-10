WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said on Tuesday the U.S. intelligence community's report concluding that Russia orchestrated hacks during the 2016 presidential campaign was based on a mix of human sources, collection of technical data and open-source information.

Clapper, speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, said much of the report is classified due to a need to protect sensitive sources and methods.

In an assessment released last week, U.S. intelligence agencies said Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an effort to help Republican Donald Trump's electoral chances by discrediting Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 campaign.

(Reporting by Dustin Volz and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)