Arraignment of UK security researcher Hutchins delayed to Monday

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have postponed the arraignment of a British security researcher Marcus Hutchins, credited with neutralizing the global "WannaCry" ransomware attack, in an unrelated hacking case, the U.S. District Court in Milwaukee said on Tuesday.

Hutchins, 23, who was arrested last week at a Las Vegas airport, was due to be arraigned in Milwaukee on Tuesday on charges he advertised and sold malicious code that was used to steal banking and credit card information.

A clerk in the Milwaukee District Court said the arraignment has been postponed to Aug. 14.

A federal judge in Las Vegas on Friday set bail at $30,000, following Hutchins arrest prior to boarding a plane after attending the Def Con hacking convention.

Hutchins gained celebrity status within the hacker community in May when he was credited with neutralizing the "WannaCry" ransomware attack, which infected hundreds of thousands of computers and caused disruptions at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools in more than 150 countries.

His attorney, Adrian Lobo, told a Las Vegas NBC television station that Hutchins would be released on Monday and fly to Wisconsin on Tuesday to face the six-count indictment against him. He was receiving support from a "variety of sources" around the world to post his bail, she said.

