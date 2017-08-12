Home
 
Reuters

Kenya poll monitors back official election result

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's main domestic poll monitoring organization, ELOG, said on Saturday it had found no evidence to suggest this week's election was manipulated or inaccurate, as the opposition have attested.

ELOG's parallel vote tally projected a victory for President Uhuru Kenyatta with 54 percent of ballots cast, compared to an official count of 54.3 percent. This was well within ELOG's 1.9 percent margin of error, the group said.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Reuters World News
 Published : August 11, 2017 | Updated : August 12, 2017
 
