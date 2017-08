KISUMU, Kenya (Reuters) - Kenyan police fired tear-gas on Wednesday at a group of 100 chanting supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, shortly after their political leader claimed "massive" fraud in this week's elections, a Reuters witness said.

The unarmed men, who had been chanting "No Raila, no peace," scattered.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Ed Cropley)