Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Reuters

Kenya's Odinga says election system hack caused 'massive' vote fraud

Reuters

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Wednesday hackers broke into Kenya's election commission computer systems and database overnight, leading to "massive and extensive" vote fraud that nullified the published victory of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at a news conference, Odinga urged his supporters to remain calm, but added: "I don't control the people". His deputy Kalonzo Muyoka repeated the call for calm but said the opposition might call for unspecified "action" at a later date.

(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Alison Williams)

By
Reuters World News
 Published : August 09, 2017 | Updated : August 09, 2017
 
Latest News
 
Trending