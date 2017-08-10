Home
 
London double-decker bus crashes into building, passengers injured

LONDON (Reuters) - A double-decker bus crashed into a building in south London, British police said on Thursday, injuring a number of people and trapping two passengers inside.

The Metropolitan Police said they had been called to reports of a collision on Lavender Hill, near London's busy Clapham Junction train station.

"The driver has been taken to a south London hospital. A number of passengers were treated by LAS (London Ambulance Service) at the scene," police said in a statement.

"Two passengers remain trapped on the upper deck. The road is currently closed to traffic."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

By
Reuters World News
 Published : August 10, 2017 | Updated : August 10, 2017
 
