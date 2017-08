NAIROBI (Reuters) - Nine young men were shot dead overnight in post election violence in Nairobi's Mathare slum and have been brought to the city morgue, a security official told Reuters on Saturday.

The official, who did not want to be named, said he understood the men had been shot by police in anti-looting operations.

(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Alison Williams)